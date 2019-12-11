Vietnam win first SEA Games football gold

Vietnam won their first SEA Games football gold last night, beating Indonesia 3-0 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

The win seals the nation's status as top dogs in South-east Asia, with the senior team also winning the AFF (Asean Football Federation) Suzuki Cup 12 months ago.

Defender Doan Van Hau - who plies his trade in Holland for Heerenveen - scored once in each half, with Do Hung Dung supplying Vietnam's other strike.