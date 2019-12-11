Vietnam win first SEA Games football gold
Vietnam won their first SEA Games football gold last night, beating Indonesia 3-0 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.
The win seals the nation's status as top dogs in South-east Asia, with the senior team also winning the AFF (Asean Football Federation) Suzuki Cup 12 months ago.
Defender Doan Van Hau - who plies his trade in Holland for Heerenveen - scored once in each half, with Do Hung Dung supplying Vietnam's other strike.
Arsenal end winless streak
Arsenal ended their worst winless run in 42 years by coming from behind at halftime to beat West Ham United 3-1 in the English Premier League yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Andre Ogbonna had given the hosts the lead at the Olympic Stadium.
But Arsenal sealed victory in nine second-half minutes, during which Gabriel Martinelli scored his first league goal in his first league start and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bagged a double. - AP
Tampines Rovers to face Bali United in AFC Champions League qualifier
Tampines Rovers will face Indonesia's Bali United in the AFC Champions League preliminary stage 1 qualifier in Singapore on Jan 14.
If the Stags overcome the side who beat them 3-1 at the same stage last year, they will face hosts Melbourne Victory next on Jan 21.
The winners will then vie with either Kashima Antlers or Kawasaki Frontale for the right to be in Group E, along with Chiangrai United and Beijing FC, and another side from the play-offs.
