Villa backs Spain to win World Cup

David Villa, who has scored over 400 career goals, is reluctant to talk about his chances of being called up to the Spain squad, which will be announced later today.

Spain's 59-goal record goalscorer David Villa believes his country are primed to win their second World Cup in July.

Villa, who was the tournament's joint top-scorer when the Spaniards captured their first title in 2010, feels that they can do it again this time to make up for the disappointing group-stage exit in 2014.

"Of course (we can win the World Cup)," the 36-year-old told The New Paper in a phone interview in his capacity as global spokesman for the History Channel programme History of Football.

"We have a great team, we have a great roster."

While Spain might have a squad brimming with talent, it remains a bold prediction considering their fortunes since winning Euro 2012 in Ukraine.

La Furia Roja went into World Cup 2014 in Brazil as holders, but exited in the group stage and fared only slightly better when they tried to defend their European crown in France two years later, losing in the Round of 16.

Villa was more coy about his chances of making Spain's squad, saying it is up to coach Julen Lopetegui - who will announce the names today.

The New York City striker, who earned his 98th cap as a substitute in a 3-0 World Cup qualifying win against Italy last September - over three years since his last international appearance - has done the talking on the field, though.

On April 29, he scored his 400th goal in his career, prompting the New York mayor's office to declare last Saturday as "David Villa Day".

Yesterday morning (Singapore time), he bagged a brace in a 4-0 win over Colorado Rapids in a Major League Soccer match, taking his career record to 404 goals.

Villa described last September's return to the national fold as a "dream", but the reality is he faces tough competition from Diego Costa, Alvaro Morata, Rodrigo Moreno and Iago Aspas for a place on the Russia-bound plane.

SWANSONG

Next month's tournament is likely to be the swansong for the last surviving members of Spain's golden generation like Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique, David Silva, Andres Iniesta and possibly Villa.

But he insists that it will not serve as any extra motivation for the players or the squad in general.

Said the former Champions League winner with Barcelona in 2011: "No, the motivation is always the same. It is a big tournament, the World Cup, and everybody's motivated."

While Villa came to prominence with Valencia, he enjoyed most of his club success in Pep Guardiola's all-conquering Barcelona side.

But that era also saw the relationship between Barca and Real Madrid becoming famously fractured as Jose Mourinho and Guardiola occupied the hot seats at the two clubs.

Such was the hostility between Spain's great sides that Real's Iker Casillas and Barca's Xavi Hernandez felt the need to smooth out the situation over the phone when yet another El Clasico ended in a brawl in 2011.

Even now, Real's Ramos and Barca's Pique have made taking sly digs at each other's clubs in the media into an art form.

Yet they dovetail harmoniously into a formidable central defensive partnership in Spain's colours.

That's not that case with every nation, though, with Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Rio Ferdinand recently admitting that club rivalries had affected England's performances on the international stage.

So how is it that Spain, with the fierce rivalry between Barca and Real and the nation's strong regional identities, do not have that problem?

Said Villa: "It's very easy, when we play for the national team, we are not players of Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona or Valencia, we are the national team."