Villa sign El Ghazi on permanent deal from Lille

Aston Villa winger Anwar El Ghazi celebrating after scoring their first goal during their 2-1 victory over Derby County in the Championship play-off final last month.

Aston Villa have announced the signing of winger Anwar El Ghazi from Lille on a four-year deal after his successful loan spell at Villa Park last season, the newly promoted English Premier League club said on Monday (June 10).

Holland international El Ghazi scored Villa’s opening goal in their 2-1 victory over Derby County in the Championship play-off final last month.



The 24-year-old, who will join the Midlands club for an undisclosed fee, finished the campaign with six goals in 37 appearances in all competitions.



“Anwar proved to everybody at Wembley how good a player he can be for Aston Villa,” Villa manager Dean Smith said in a statement.



“He’s ready for the step up to the Premier League and he’s a young player who has an awful lot of potential. It’s now my job and the job of the coaching staff and Anwar himself to fulfil the potential that he undoubtedly has.”

El Ghazi is Villa’s second signing of the close season, following last week’s addition of Birmingham City forward Jota. – REUTERS