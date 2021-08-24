Vinicius Jr rescues Real in 3-3 draw

Gareth Bale scored his first goal in almost two years for Real Madrid in La Liga yesterday morning (Singapore time), but substitute Vinicius Jr stole the show with two late strikes to grab a 3-3 draw at Levante.

Bale opened the scoring for Real by stroking home a cutback by Karim Benzema in the fifth minute, but Levante rallied with goals by Roger Marti and Jose Campana after the break.