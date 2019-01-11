Football

Vinicius shines as Real win 3-0

Jan 11, 2019 06:00 am

Forward Vinicius Junior helped Real Madrid steady the ship as a 3-0 win over Leganes yesterday morning (Singapore time) put them on the brink of the Copa del Rey quarter- finals.

The Brazilian, 18, capped an electric display at the Santiago Bernabeu with a stunning volley, his third goal for the club and the team's third of the day.

By then, Sergio Ramos had scored a first-half penalty and Lucas Vazquez doubled the advantage to send Real on their way to their first win of 2019, after 2-0 loss to Real Sociedad on Sunday.

In another Copa del Rey last 16, first-leg match, Girona drew 1-1 with Atletico Madrid. - AFP

