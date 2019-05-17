Violence before Lazio’s Cup win

Lazio lifted football's Italian Cup for the seventh time yesterday morning (Singapore time), after late goals from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Joaquin Correa guided them to a 2-0 final win over Atalanta dogged by fan violence in Rome.

Milinkovic-Savic's fine header set Lazio on their way with eight minutes left at the Stadio Olimpico, seconds after coming on as a substitute, before Correa sealed victory in the closing moments.

The win books Lazio a ticket to the Europa League, much-needed for Simone Inzaghi's side as they are eighth in Serie A, four points off the European berths with two games left.

The win was marred by clashes outside the stadium between Lazio's hardcore "Ultras" supporters and police before the game.

Fans threw projectiles at officers as a police car was burned not far from the Stadio Olimpico.