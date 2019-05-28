Virgil van Dijk, Gini Wijnaldum don’t deserve to lose final: Koeman

Holland coach Ronald Koeman hopes Liverpool pair Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum emerge as Champions League winners on Sunday morning (Singapore time), so that they join up with his squad in a positive mood for the Nations League campaign.

Liverpool face Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final in Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano just five days before the Dutch take on England in the Nations League semi-final in Guimaraes, Portugal.

"It would be rather sour if both ended up empty-handed after such a formidable season and being so close to huge trophies," Koeman told reporters as the Dutch prepared for the Nations League with a camp in Zeist this week.

"Van Dijk, Wijnaldum and Liverpool do not deserve that."

Koeman had planned to take the entire Dutch squad to watch the Champions League final had Ajax Amsterdam qualified.

But, after the Dutch club were beaten by Tottenham in the semi-finals, it was decided the national team would stay in Lagos, Portugal, for the second part of their preparation.

Meanwhile, Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek is seeking to achieve with Holland what he failed to do at Ajax - win a European title.

If they beat England on June 6, they will progress to the final against either Portugal or Switzerland in Porto on June 9.

"We do want to win, a prize with the national team would be extraordinary," said the 22-year-old.

Asked about a possible move away from Ajax, van de Beek insisted he was still under contract until 2022, before adding: "I'm not saying if I'm going or staying."