Virgil van Dijk plays down exchange with manager Juergen Klopp

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk says his team have to significantly improve on their pre-season performances when they meet Manchester City on Sunday.

Liverpool's defensive rock Virgil van Dijk downplayed an animated exchange with manager Juergen Klopp during the Reds' 3-0 friendly defeat by Napoli at Murrayfield on Monday morning (Singapore time).

The pair exchanged words after the Serie A side opened the scoring, with the Daily Mail reporting that "there was a definite annoyance about the Dutchman's body language as they traded opinions".

However, van Dijk was coy about the episode, saying: "Sometimes you have to tell someone the truth."

When asked what transpired in Edinburgh, the world's most expensive defender said: "Just things… between me and him.

"It's not necessary to reveal what. I think everyone has to communicate with each other.

"Sometimes you have to tell someone the truth, that's how it is."

With Liverpool failing to win any of their last four friendlies ahead of their Community Shield clash with English Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday, the 28-year-old was more forthcoming about the improvement that his side need to make.

He said: "If we play like that, we won't win the Community Shield, it's as simple as that.

"But we have a good week to prepare ourselves with a friendly as well, which is good for the boys who are coming back. We will definitely be ready for City."

Klopp, meanwhile, has characterised his team's ongoing training camp in Evian as the "most important week of the season".

In France, the German will finally have the services of Copa America winners Alisson and Roberto Firmino, as well as Mohamed Salah - who was on an extended break after representing Egypt at the African Nations Cup.

In addition, Klopp confirmed that Xherdan Shaqiri and Naby Keitawill return to training after injury-enforced absences.

Only Sadio Mane is still on holiday after leading Senegal to the final of the African Nations Cup.

On the Evian training camp, Klopp said: "It's massively important and we are looking forward to it...

"We had to do intense sessions in the first three weeks.

"We played the games in different circumstances.

"It's always been clear Evian would be the most important week of the season, and we have five days after City before Norwich...

"From this afternoon, Shaqiri, Naby, Roberto, Mohamed and Alisson will be in training. Sadio comes in next week."