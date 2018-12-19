Wacky Wednesday: And the winning EPL Santa is…

Gary Neville: I'd like to welcome all 20 managers for the Santa Claus auditions for the EPL Christmas party.

Jose Mourinho: Why are you involved?

Neville: I'm Gary Neville. I have an opinion on everything. Why are you involved?

Mourinho: I am Jose Mourinho. I am manager of Manchester United!

Neville: Check your voice messages.

Mourinho: I am Jose Mourinho. I am … s***! … I am available to play Santa Claus.

Neville: Because he also gets the sack in December?

Mourinho: Exactly. Ho, ho ho!

Neville: Is that your Santa impression?

Mourinho: No, I've just seen the size of my payout. I'll be the richest Santa ever!

Claudio Ranieri: Er, I think you're missing the point.

Mourinho: No, that's what you do at Fulham.

Ranieri: That's funny coming from you, Jose. I watched your 3-1 defeat by Liverpool, best Christmas comedy since Love Actually. Look, I'm the perfect choice for our Santa. I gave the EPL the greatest gift of all time.

Juergen Klopp: Dilly ding, dilly dong?

Ranieri: No, when I won the title with Leicester City! And it's one more title than you've won, Klopp.

Klopp: But my Liverpool players work in red. Santa works in red.

Unai Emery: We also work in red at Arsenal.

Klopp: Yes, Unai, but you look like Count Dracula. You might scare the kids. You've terrorised a little one at Arsenal.

Emery: You shouldn't call Mesut Oezil a little one.

Manuel Pellegrini: Anyone can throw on a red uniform. But I actually have Santa's flowing white locks. I actually look like Santa.

Chris Hughton: You look like a retired porn star. No one has had curly hair that big since David Hasselhoff in Knight Rider.

Eddie Howe: What's Knight Rider?

Hughton: That was a TV show from the 1980s, before you were born.

Howe: Hey, I'm one of the most experienced managers at Bournemouth. I could be Santa.

Hughton: Yes, but you still look 12 years old.

Howe: Well, you can't be Santa either, Chris. It wouldn't look right.

Hughton: Oh, I get it, because I'm black?

Howe: No, because you're at Brighton. Santa Claus should come from the top half of the table.

Maurizio Sarri: I agree. I should be Santa. I gave you all the greatest gift of 2018. My Chelsea beat Manchester City for you.

Pep Guardiola: But Santa isn't allowed smoke breaks.

Sarri: What? Not even a sneaky cigarette between kids?

Guardiola: Nope. Clearly, I am the one true Santa. I'm charismatic and I make every dream come true.

Mauricio Pochettino: You're also bald.

Guardiola: Don't be a baldist!

Pochettino: I'm not, but Santa isn't bald. He can't look like Vin Diesel.

Neil Warnock: Hey, I've heard of Vin Diesel. Is he any good? Eastern European lads do a good job for me at Cardiff.

Pochettino: Look, you can't have a bald Pep, you can't have a bald Rafa Benitez and, no, Warnock, you can't have Vin Diesel. You've got to have me.

Nuno Espirito Santo: Why?

Pochettino: Santa produces gifts for no money. I do the same at Tottenham.

Santo: No, listen, Santa is almost Santo. That's me. He must be Portuguese. Every Watford footballer must be Portuguese. Everyone in the world must be Portuguese!

Marco Silva: Absolutely. Santa should be Portuguese and handsome, like me.

Sam Allardyce: No chance. We must have a British Santa. Too many foreign Santas are taking Santa jobs away from qualified British Santas.

Silva: Why are you here, Big Sam? I took your job at Everton.

Allardyce: I just turn up to spout xenophobic nonsense about foreigners taking too many British jobs. If I had a foreign name like Sam Santa, I'd be Santa Claus at Real Madrid. We need a top British Santa. Like me.

Roy Hodgson: But you don't hold an EPL position. I do. I'm manager of Crystal Palace and I'm British. David Wagner isn't. Ralph Hasenhuettl isn't. And that's every EPL coach covered for this Wacky Wednesday column.

Sean Dyche: Er, you forgot me. I'm coach at Burnley. And I'm also English.

Hodgson: I didn't forget you, Sean. It's just that, well, how can I put this? There's never been a ginger Santa.

Dyche: So our Santa can't be ginger, bald or foreign. He's got to be British, red-faced and capable of drinking sherry at every house he visits?

Neville: Yep, I'm calling Sir Alex Ferguson now.

Guardiola: But can he pull off a Christmas miracle?

Neville: He pulled off the miracle of all miracles. He made Phil Jones look good.

Everyone: SIR ALEX IS OUR SANTA!