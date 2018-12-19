Football

Wacky Wednesday: And the winning EPL Santa is…

It's time to pick a Santa Claus for the annual English Premier League managers' party. Every EPL coach is in the running. Here's how the audition process went…

Neil Humphreys
Sports Columnist
Dec 19, 2018 06:00 am

Gary Neville: I'd like to welcome all 20 managers for the Santa Claus auditions for the EPL Christmas party.

Jose Mourinho: Why are you involved?

Neville: I'm Gary Neville. I have an opinion on everything. Why are you involved?

Mourinho: I am Jose Mourinho. I am manager of Manchester United!

Neville: Check your voice messages.

Mourinho: I am Jose Mourinho. I am … s***! … I am available to play Santa Claus.

Neville: Because he also gets the sack in December?

Mourinho: Exactly. Ho, ho ho!

Neville: Is that your Santa impression?

Mourinho: No, I've just seen the size of my payout. I'll be the richest Santa ever!

Claudio Ranieri: Er, I think you're missing the point.

Mourinho: No, that's what you do at Fulham.

Ranieri: That's funny coming from you, Jose. I watched your 3-1 defeat by Liverpool, best Christmas comedy since Love Actually. Look, I'm the perfect choice for our Santa. I gave the EPL the greatest gift of all time.

Juergen Klopp: Dilly ding, dilly dong?

Ranieri: No, when I won the title with Leicester City! And it's one more title than you've won, Klopp.

Klopp: But my Liverpool players work in red. Santa works in red.

Unai Emery: We also work in red at Arsenal.

Klopp: Yes, Unai, but you look like Count Dracula. You might scare the kids. You've terrorised a little one at Arsenal.

Emery: You shouldn't call Mesut Oezil a little one.

Manuel Pellegrini: Anyone can throw on a red uniform. But I actually have Santa's flowing white locks. I actually look like Santa.

Chris Hughton: You look like a retired porn star. No one has had curly hair that big since David Hasselhoff in Knight Rider.

Eddie Howe: What's Knight Rider?

Hughton: That was a TV show from the 1980s, before you were born.

Howe: Hey, I'm one of the most experienced managers at Bournemouth. I could be Santa.

Hughton: Yes, but you still look 12 years old.

Howe: Well, you can't be Santa either, Chris. It wouldn't look right.

Hughton: Oh, I get it, because I'm black?

Howe: No, because you're at Brighton. Santa Claus should come from the top half of the table.

Maurizio Sarri: I agree. I should be Santa. I gave you all the greatest gift of 2018. My Chelsea beat Manchester City for you.

Pep Guardiola: But Santa isn't allowed smoke breaks.

Sarri: What? Not even a sneaky cigarette between kids?

Guardiola: Nope. Clearly, I am the one true Santa. I'm charismatic and I make every dream come true.

Mauricio Pochettino: You're also bald.

Guardiola: Don't be a baldist!

Pochettino: I'm not, but Santa isn't bald. He can't look like Vin Diesel.

Neil Warnock: Hey, I've heard of Vin Diesel. Is he any good? Eastern European lads do a good job for me at Cardiff.

Pochettino: Look, you can't have a bald Pep, you can't have a bald Rafa Benitez and, no, Warnock, you can't have Vin Diesel. You've got to have me.

Nuno Espirito Santo: Why?

Pochettino: Santa produces gifts for no money. I do the same at Tottenham.

Santo: No, listen, Santa is almost Santo. That's me. He must be Portuguese. Every Watford footballer must be Portuguese. Everyone in the world must be Portuguese!

Marco Silva: Absolutely. Santa should be Portuguese and handsome, like me.

Sam Allardyce: No chance. We must have a British Santa. Too many foreign Santas are taking Santa jobs away from qualified British Santas.

Silva: Why are you here, Big Sam? I took your job at Everton.

Allardyce: I just turn up to spout xenophobic nonsense about foreigners taking too many British jobs. If I had a foreign name like Sam Santa, I'd be Santa Claus at Real Madrid. We need a top British Santa. Like me.

Roy Hodgson: But you don't hold an EPL position. I do. I'm manager of Crystal Palace and I'm British. David Wagner isn't. Ralph Hasenhuettl isn't. And that's every EPL coach covered for this Wacky Wednesday column.

Sean Dyche: Er, you forgot me. I'm coach at Burnley. And I'm also English.

Hodgson: I didn't forget you, Sean. It's just that, well, how can I put this? There's never been a ginger Santa.

Dyche: So our Santa can't be ginger, bald or foreign. He's got to be British, red-faced and capable of drinking sherry at every house he visits?

Neville: Yep, I'm calling Sir Alex Ferguson now.

Guardiola: But can he pull off a Christmas miracle?

Neville: He pulled off the miracle of all miracles. He made Phil Jones look good.

Everyone: SIR ALEX IS OUR SANTA!

