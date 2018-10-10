Wacky Wednesday: Dummies guide to Nations League

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has called for more protection for his players after an intense run of fixtures, which include two upcoming international matches.

Uefa organiser: I'd like to thank everyone for coming.

Klopp: Don't bother. This is the stupidest thing I've seen in football since Riyad Mahrez took a penalty.

Pep Guardiola: Hey, Anfield is a noisy place. When I said, "stick it in the top corner, Riyad", he thought I said, "stick in the top corner of row Z".

Uefa: Guys, let's not bicker. Let's share our excitement over the Nations League.

Klopp: I'd rather share a bucket. I'll say it again. This is the most senseless competition in the world.

Uefa: That's not fair. Did you not see UFC 229?

Neil Warnock: Yeah, it was amazing. That Elon Musk is a genius, putting a rocket in space. I didn't know it was called UFC 229 though.

Uefa: No, UFC 229 was the violent brawl between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Warnock: How violent were they? And will they be available in the transfer window?

Uefa: McGregor and Khabib are nasty, vicious cage fighters.

Warnock: Have you not seen Cardiff City play?

Uefa: Forgive me, Mr Warnock, why are you even here?

Warnock: Hey, I've got Harry Arter, Irish lad, playing in this Nations League. I want to know why Uefa are making footballers play in rugby tournaments.

Uefa: No, Mr Warnock. It's not a rugby tournament. It's a football thing.

Klopp: It's a stupid football thing. I lose my players for a fortnight. They'll be tired and slow.

Warnock: Ah, that explains James Milner.

Klopp: Actually, he's always like that.

Unai Emery: Please stop arguing. I want to listen to the Uefa man. I hope to win the Nations League with Arsenal.

Klopp: This in an international tournament for countries, Unai, not clubs.

Emery: Then why the hell did we go to some place called Caravan last week?

Uefa: Er, that was Qarabag, Mr Emery, in the Europa League. This is called the Nations League, which is being treated with the same level of respect.

Klopp: Yeah, none. I give more respect to Manchester United supporters.

Jose Mourinho: Hey, I heard that. I suppose the Nations League is all my fault, just like the weather and Brexit and Eric Bailly.

Emery: Actually, the last one is your fault, Jose.

Mourinho: Yeah, I know, but I thought if I said it quick, I might get away with it.

Guardiola: Look, let's be honest here. This Nations League is a desperate cash-grab and PR exercise to make wealthy men in power even wealthier.

Klopp: How are your Manchester City bosses, Pep?

Guardiola: Are you trying to be funny?

Klopp: No, if I were trying to be funny, I'd show a replay of Mahrez's penalty.

Uefa: Gentleman, please. The Nations League is a project of solidarity, bringing all 55 associations together into a tournament that actually means something, rather than playing matches that mean nothing.

Maurizio Sarri: You mean like Chelsea matches against Southampton?

Uefa: Yes… No!… The Nations League will never have rubbish games.

Klopp: The Faroe Islands are playing Azerbaijan this week.

Uefa: OK, that one might be rubbish.

Guardiola: And Kosovo and Malta are also playing each other.

Warnock: Malta have their own football team? Are they any good? I'm after a couple of centre-backs…

Uefa: Please, I can assure every manager here that the Nations League will deliver entertaining matches that equal anything seen in the EPL last weekend.

Guardiola: Why are you looking at only me and Klopp?

Uefa: Because events in the Nations League will be more entertaining than the Liverpool-Manchester City game.

Mourinho: Events in my hotel toilet are more entertaining than the Liverpool-Manchester City game.

Uefa: Don't forget, we've got Croatia against England and Holland against Germany. These players want to lift the Nations League trophy.

Mourinho: I'd rather lift my toilet seat.

Guardiola: It's the only thing you will be lifting this season.

Klopp: Look, I need to go and do something more interesting than the Nations League, like reading James Milner's tweets.

Sarri: I need a smoke break.

Warnock: I need a leg breaker. Where can I sign McGregor and Khabib?

Uefa: Will anyone take the Nations League seriously?

Rafael Benitez: Yes, I will. The Nations League is professional, ethical, well managed and promises to be a football institution to be proud of.

Uefa: Finally! Thank you! What makes you say that, Rafa?

Benitez: I'm the manager of Newcastle United and my boss is Mike Ashley.

Uefa: OK, I give up.