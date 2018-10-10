Football

Wacky Wednesday: Dummies guide to Nations League

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has called for more protection for his players after an intense run of fixtures, which include two upcoming international matches. PHOTO: AFP

Juergen Klopp called the Nations League "the most senseless competition in the world" and Uefa bigwigs are not happy. So let's imagine a Uefa sharing session with top English Premier League managers… and Neil Warnock

Neil Humphreys
Sports Columnist
Oct 10, 2018 06:00 am

Uefa organiser: I'd like to thank everyone for coming.

Klopp: Don't bother. This is the stupidest thing I've seen in football since Riyad Mahrez took a penalty.

Pep Guardiola: Hey, Anfield is a noisy place. When I said, "stick it in the top corner, Riyad", he thought I said, "stick in the top corner of row Z".

Uefa: Guys, let's not bicker. Let's share our excitement over the Nations League.

Klopp: I'd rather share a bucket. I'll say it again. This is the most senseless competition in the world.

Uefa: That's not fair. Did you not see UFC 229?

Neil Warnock: Yeah, it was amazing. That Elon Musk is a genius, putting a rocket in space. I didn't know it was called UFC 229 though.

Uefa: No, UFC 229 was the violent brawl between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Warnock: How violent were they? And will they be available in the transfer window?

Uefa: McGregor and Khabib are nasty, vicious cage fighters.

Warnock: Have you not seen Cardiff City play?

Uefa: Forgive me, Mr Warnock, why are you even here?

Warnock: Hey, I've got Harry Arter, Irish lad, playing in this Nations League. I want to know why Uefa are making footballers play in rugby tournaments.

Uefa: No, Mr Warnock. It's not a rugby tournament. It's a football thing.

Klopp: It's a stupid football thing. I lose my players for a fortnight. They'll be tired and slow.

Warnock: Ah, that explains James Milner.

Klopp: Actually, he's always like that.

Unai Emery: Please stop arguing. I want to listen to the Uefa man. I hope to win the Nations League with Arsenal.

Klopp: This in an international tournament for countries, Unai, not clubs.

Emery: Then why the hell did we go to some place called Caravan last week?

Uefa: Er, that was Qarabag, Mr Emery, in the Europa League. This is called the Nations League, which is being treated with the same level of respect.

Klopp: Yeah, none. I give more respect to Manchester United supporters.

Jose Mourinho: Hey, I heard that. I suppose the Nations League is all my fault, just like the weather and Brexit and Eric Bailly.

Emery: Actually, the last one is your fault, Jose.

Mourinho: Yeah, I know, but I thought if I said it quick, I might get away with it.

Guardiola: Look, let's be honest here. This Nations League is a desperate cash-grab and PR exercise to make wealthy men in power even wealthier.

Klopp: How are your Manchester City bosses, Pep?

Guardiola: Are you trying to be funny?

Klopp: No, if I were trying to be funny, I'd show a replay of Mahrez's penalty.

Uefa: Gentleman, please. The Nations League is a project of solidarity, bringing all 55 associations together into a tournament that actually means something, rather than playing matches that mean nothing.

Maurizio Sarri: You mean like Chelsea matches against Southampton?

Uefa: Yes… No!… The Nations League will never have rubbish games.

Klopp: The Faroe Islands are playing Azerbaijan this week.

Uefa: OK, that one might be rubbish.

Guardiola: And Kosovo and Malta are also playing each other.

Warnock: Malta have their own football team? Are they any good? I'm after a couple of centre-backs…

Uefa: Please, I can assure every manager here that the Nations League will deliver entertaining matches that equal anything seen in the EPL last weekend.

Guardiola: Why are you looking at only me and Klopp?

Uefa: Because events in the Nations League will be more entertaining than the Liverpool-Manchester City game.

Mourinho: Events in my hotel toilet are more entertaining than the Liverpool-Manchester City game.

Uefa: Don't forget, we've got Croatia against England and Holland against Germany. These players want to lift the Nations League trophy.

Mourinho: I'd rather lift my toilet seat.

Guardiola: It's the only thing you will be lifting this season.

Klopp: Look, I need to go and do something more interesting than the Nations League, like reading James Milner's tweets.

Sarri: I need a smoke break.

Warnock: I need a leg breaker. Where can I sign McGregor and Khabib?

Uefa: Will anyone take the Nations League seriously?

Rafael Benitez: Yes, I will. The Nations League is professional, ethical, well managed and promises to be a football institution to be proud of.

Uefa: Finally! Thank you! What makes you say that, Rafa?

Benitez: I'm the manager of Newcastle United and my boss is Mike Ashley.

Uefa: OK, I give up.

