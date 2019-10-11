WAGs' spat between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy grips Britain

A row between the wives of two top English footballers has gone viral after one accused the other of leaking stories about her to a tabloid newspaper.

Coleen Rooney, wife of England and Manchester United's record goalscorer Wayne Rooney, said she turned sleuth to solve the mystery of who was sharing her personal information with The Sun.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, Rooney pointed the finger of guilt at Rebekah Vardy, whose husband Jamie Vardy used to play for England with Wayne Rooney. Rebekah Vardy quickly denied she was to blame.