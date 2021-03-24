Wales forward Gareth Bale plans to return to Real Madrid next season

Wales captain Gareth Bale intends to return to Real Madrid for the final 12 months of his contract next season, he said yesterday.

The forward has been at Tottenham Hotspur on loan this season, initially struggling with fitness but playing regularly in recent weeks, having scored 10 goals in 25 appearances.

But, ahead of the start of World Cup qualification with Wales this week, he revealed plans to head back to Spain.

"The main reason I came to Spurs this season was that I wanted to play football, first and foremost, but going into the Euros, I wanted to be match-fit too," said Bale.

"The original plan was only to do a season at Spurs and, after the Euros, I still have a year left at Real Madrid and my plan is to go back."

Bale added that the international break came at the right time for Spurs, after last week's Europa League exit at the hands of Dinamo Zagreb, which sparked speculation over the future of manager Jose Mourinho.