Wales manager Ryan Giggs refuses to blame Gareth Bale for costly miss

Wales manager Ryan Giggs refused to blame star man Gareth Bale after he missed a sitter in the 1-0 away defeat by Hungary in Budapest.

With the score level on 60 minutes, the Real Madrid man missed a golden chance, chipping tamely at goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi from near the penalty spot yesterday morning (Singapore time).

His profligacy was punished when Mate Patkai scored the winner for the hosts 10 minutes from time to consign Wales to their second straight Group E Euro 2020 qualifying defeat.

But Giggs refused to blame Bale for his miss, saying: "You have seen it in both games, a lot of the players are short of match fitness.

"Asking Gareth to play two games in a short space of time, the way he plays, after not playing for six weeks. We are asking players to perform miracles."

However, the former Manchester United winger did suggest that Wales' defenders might be frustrated at their teammates' profligacy.

Giggs told the BBC: "Overall we looked pretty solid, but if you were a defender, you'd think, 'Any chance of putting one of the chances away?'

"Simple as that, because it puts more and more pressure on you."