Walker supports decision to shorten break

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has said he would have been "stupid" not to cut his post-World Cup break short and return to the English Premier League club's pre-season training camp.

Walker and fellow City defender John Stones were part of the England squad that finished fourth at the World Cup and returned to full training last week.

Both players started in City's 2-0 win over Chelsea in the Community Shield on Sunday.

"To not be a part of this would have been stupid, for me to not want to come back," Walker told reporters.

"Come Christmas, I might be saying to you that I'm absolutely knackered, but that is just football.

"The gaffer gave me the option, he said you can either come back on Aug 6 after this, or you can come back and to play."

Meanwhile, former England goalkeeper Joe Hart has signed a two-year contract with Burnley after falling out of favour at City.

Burnley did not disclose the transfer fee but media reports said the 31-year-old with 75 international caps cost about £3.5 million (S$6.1 million).

Burnley have two other England 'keepers on their books in Nick Pope and Tom Heaton, but both are sidelined due to injuries.

Pope, who was part of England's World Cup squad in Russia but did not play, suffered a dislocated shoulder in a Europa League match against Aberdeen and faces several months on the sidelines.

Heaton missed most of last season with a similar injury and his return has been hampered by a calf problem.

Hart joined City in 2006 from his hometown club Shrewsbury Town and was part of their EPL title wins in 2012 and 2014.

But he fell out of favour following the arrival of Pep Guardiola as manager in 2016.

Serie A side Torino took Hart on loan in 2016/17 and he spent last season on loan at West Ham United, where he had an inconsistent campaign.