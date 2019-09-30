Wallabies coach Michael Cheika: Refs have been spooked

Australia coach Michael Cheika said Rugby World Cup referees had been "spooked" by a crackdown on high tackles after the Wallabies were beaten 29-25 by Wales in a nail-biting Pool D clash yesterday.

Clearly still seething about winger Reece Hodge's three-match ban for a high tackle in Australia's opening victory over Fiji, Cheika let rip after the match, his sense of injustice fuelled by the news that England's Piers Francis had escaped suspension for a high shot.

"I just don't know the rules any more, honestly," he fumed, given the gentlest of pushes to air his grievances.

"Our guy makes that tackle he gets suspended - the English guy gets off...

"The referees all seem spooked - everyone seems worried about so much.

"I'm not sure why, the players aren't worried. The administrators are spooking the referees and they're becoming ultra-cautious about everything.

"It's affecting everything else on the field."

Hodge became the first player cited and banned in Japan after clattering into Fiji's Peceli Yato during their 39-21 win the previous weekend.