Ward-Prowse gets England call
Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse was drafted into England's squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Montenegro, as Fabian Delph, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and John Stones pulled out due to injury yesterday.
Ward-Prowse has just one senior international cap but is well-known to England boss Gareth Southgate from their time together as manager and captain of England's Under-21s.
The 24-year-old has led Southampton's battle for English Premier League survival with three goals in his past three games. - AFP
