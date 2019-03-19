Ward-Prowse gets England call

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse was drafted into England's squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Montenegro, as Fabian Delph, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and John Stones pulled out due to injury yesterday.

Ward-Prowse has just one senior international cap but is well-known to England boss Gareth Southgate from their time together as manager and captain of England's Under-21s.