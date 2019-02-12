Warnock calls off Tenerife trip to mourn Sala

Cardiff City cancelled the club's trip to Tenerife for a mid-season break so the players could mourn striker Emiliano Sala's death with their families, manager Neil Warnock has said.

January signing Sala was travelling to Cardiff from French club Nantes when the plane he was on crashed in the English Channel last month.

His body was recovered from the wreckage last week, while pilot David Ibbotson is yet to be found.

The Welsh club are not in action this weekend after getting knocked out of the FA Cup last month and their next match is in the league at home against Watford on Feb 22, which gave the club time for a warm-weather training camp.

"The club gave me permission to fly out to Tenerife, but after what's happened over the past two weeks, I'd rather cuddle my kids and see my missus," Warnock said.