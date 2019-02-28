Warnock in rallying call to Cardiff's players: Time for trench warfare

Cardiff City need players willing to fight "in the trenches" to stave off relegation from the English Premier League, manager Neil Warnock said after a 3-0 defeat by Everton yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin were both on target as Everton won at the Cardiff City Stadium, leaving the Welsh side a point and a place above the relegation zone.

Cardiff could be back in the bottom three by the time they take the field at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, as 18th-placed Southampton were scheduled to host Fulham, just a spot below the Saints, this morning (Singapore time).

"I know my team for the Wolves game and I want people who will be in the trenches because I was let down by one or two tonight," Warnock said.

"I'm not going to throw the towel in and I'll make sure we're ready."

After beating Bournemouth and Southampton in succession to lift themselves out of the drop zone following the death of new signing Emiliano Sala in a plane crash last month, Cardiff have lost two matches in a row.

"We've got to make our own luck," Warnock added.

"We've got 10 games left, difficult games, and people will probably be rubbing their hands now at playing us, but as I've said to the lads, we're not going down without a fight."

Meanwhile, bottom-placed Huddersfield Town secured only their third EPL win of the season as a stoppage-time goal from Steve Mounie gave them a 1-0 victory over Wolves.

Huddersfield had piled on the pressure in the second half, but were unable to find a way through until Aaron Mooy's cross found Karlan Grant at the back post.

Grant's shot was saved by Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio but Mounie pounced on the loose ball to bundle home the winner.

Huddersfield have 14 points but remain in last place, 11 points behind Cardiff City, but manager Jan Siewert was delighted with his first win since taking over from David Wagner last month.