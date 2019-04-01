Wasteful Bayern stumble in title race

Champions Bayern Munich stumbled to a 1-1 draw at Freiburg on Saturday to hand the Bundesliga top spot back to Borussia Dortmund who beat VfL Wolfsburg 2-0.

The Bavarians, who had won 13 of their previous 14 league games, cancelled out Lucas Hoeler's third-minute header with Robert Lewandowski's 22nd-minute volley, which was his 199th Bundesliga goal.

But their backline featuring Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng, who were both dropped from the national team recently, looked extremely shaky and Freiburg could have grabbed another.

Bayern gradually assumed control, but Poland international Lewandowski wasted a bagful of golden chances in the second half.

"We had to use the chances we had in the second half," Bayern coach Niko Kovac said.

"In the second half, we had many chances which we simply did not use. Otherwise we would have easily won. Now we are behind (Dortmund) again. It is frustrating."