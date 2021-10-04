Watford sack Xisco, reportedly approach Ranieri

Manager Xisco Munoz has left Watford after less than a year in charge with the team 15th in the English Premier League table, the club said yesterday.

The 41-year-old Spaniard, who replaced Vladimir Ivic last December when Watford were in the Championship and guided them to automatic promotion, became the first EPL manager to lose his job this season.

Watford have collected seven points from seven matches with a record of two wins, a draw and four losses. They are four points above the relegation zone.

"The Board feels recent performances strongly indicate a negative trend at a time when team cohesion should be visibly improving," said a club statement.

Sky Sports reported that Watford are in talks with Claudio Ranieri, who led Leicester City to the title in 2016. The Italian left Sampdoria in June after leading them to ninth in Serie A last season.