Watson recovers from six strokes back to win
American golfer Bubba Watson stormed back from six strokes behind in the final round to overhaul Paul Casey and win the Travelers Championship by three strokes in Cromwell, Connecticut, yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Watson carded a seven-under 63, highlighting his performance with a three-foot birdie at the final hole at TPC River Highlands after almost sinking his approach.
He finished at 17-under 263 for his third victory in the event, and also became the first three-time winner on the PGA Tour this year. - REUTERS
Japanese teen sets record in first LPGA win
Nasa Hataoka, 19, captured her first LPGA title in record fashion, firing an eight-under 63 yesterday morning (Singapore time) to win the Northwest Arkansas Championship by six strokes.
She became the 14th Japanese player to win an LPGA title by finishing 54 holes at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas, on 21-under 192, the lowest score in tournament history.
"I was focusing on my game for the entire 18 today. I'm so happy to win," Hataoka said through a translator.
"Winning this tournament was huge for me." - AFP
