Wayne Rooney to join Derby County in January as player-coach

Derby County have signed Wayne Rooney from Major League Soccer outfit DC United on an 18-month deal, with the former England skipper set to take up his role in January, the Championship club said yesterday.

"I'm very excited about the opportunity that Derby County have provided me with... I'm sure I can make a big contribution and can't wait to meet everyone," Rooney, who will also continue to develop his coaching credentials at the club, said in a statement on Derby's website.

DC United also confirmed the deal, saying: "Following the conclusion of the 2019 MLS season, star forward Wayne Rooney will be departing the club to continue his career in England in order to be closer to family."

Reports of Derby's interest in the former Manchester United star emerged shortly before the Midlands side, under new boss Phillip Cocu, opened their Championship campaign with a 2-1 victory at Huddersfield Town yesterday morning (Singapore time).