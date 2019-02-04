We believe we can be champions: Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur have the belief in themselves to be English Premier League champions, insisted manager Mauricio Pochettino after his side found the mental and physical resources to net another late winner to beat Newcastle United 1-0 and leapfrog Manchester City into second place on Saturday.

In the absence of the injured Harry Kane and Dele Alli, Spurs turned to Son Heung Min for inspiration and the South Korean struck seven minutes from time with the help of a goalkeeping error from Martin Dubravka.

Pochettino's men also scored late on to beat Fulham and Watford in their last two league outings and are now just four points off leaders Liverpool, who are in action at West Ham United on tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

"It is a massive result to be in a very good position in the table," AFP quoted Pochettino as saying.

"We don't need to be in some position like today to convince ourselves about our capacity or potential.

"We believe in ourselves.

"It is a different thing to say if we are going to be capable to fight until the end to be champion.

"Today I think we are there because we deserve to be there."

In keeping with a season of struggle, Tottenham were forced all the way by a dogged Newcastle, buoyed by a stunning 2-1 win over Manchester City last Tuesday that carried the Magpies five points clear of the relegation zone.

Lucas Moura headed a glorious early chance wide, Erik Lamela hit the crossbar and Christian Eriksen was denied by a remarkable goal-line clearance from Fabian Schar.

However, Spurs got the break they needed for another vital three points when the tireless Son's powerful effort slipped beneath Dubravka's grasp to undo all of Newcastle's good work in holding out for 83 minutes.

It was Son's 14th this season, prompting the EPL's all-time top scorer Alan Shearer to tweet: "He will definitely be in the first five or six contenders... for Player of the Year."

With Spurs becoming the first team in EPL history to not sign a player for an entire season, former manager Harry Redknapp said on BT Sport: "Pochettino didn't want any players.

"I know that for a fact. He is happy with his squad and they have proven him right."