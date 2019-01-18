We can win games in different ways: Milner

James Milner has highlighted the evolution of his Liverpool team, saying they now have "a good ability of being able to win games in different ways".

Last season, the Reds were synonymous with high-octane attacking football, but this term a new steeliness to the side has emerged.

Where last season they were seen as the English Premier League's great entertainers, this campaign they have conceded fewer goals than any other team.

The "heavy-metal football" Juergen Klopp has been synonymous with has also been, at times, been replaced with more pragmatic fare.

This season, the Reds have already recorded five 1-0 wins, something they managed only once last season.

Ahead of tomorrow night's clash with Crystal Palace, who effectively ended the Reds' last title tilt in 2013/14, Reds utility man Milner told the club's website: "I'd certainly say it is a progression. You can see how the team's improved.

"Over the last few years, you could see that on our day we could beat anyone, but maybe we haven't had that consistency.

"Now you can see the consistency coming more and more.

"I think we have a good ability of being able to win games in different ways.

"If things aren't going well for us, we can grind it out, we can play in different styles and that's evidence of us developing as a team, which is important."

Liverpool will go into the match against Palace without injured defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren, but Joel Matip returned to training this week.

Midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has also been ruled out, alongside Adam Lallana and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.