We could have scored more: Rodri on Spain's 6-0 win over Germany

Manchester City forward Ferran Torres, 20, scored his first hat-trick for Spain in just his seventh international appearance.

Spain coach Luis Enrique paid tribute to every player in his squad after yesterday morning's (Singapore time) incredible 6-0 win over Germany helped them reach the Nations League Finals, which he said was what they deserved for their efforts over the campaign.

"This victory belongs to every player, even those who didn't play," Enrique said after his side finished top of League A Group 4, two points above Germany.

"It would be unfair to single anyone out because to do what we did, to press a team like Germany all over the pitch, you need every player from defence to attack to work hard."

Luck seemed to desert Spain in last Saturday's 1-1 draw in Switzerland as they missed a slew of chances including two penalties. They were also unlucky to lose 1-0 to Ukraine last month.

ASTONISHING DISPLAY

Yet everything clicked in an astonishing display against the 2014 World Cup winners, with Alvaro Morata heading Spain in front in the 17th minute before Ferran Torres crashed in the second on 33 minutes.

His Manchester City teammate Rodri headed in another five minutes later as Spain went into the break with a comfortable 3-0 lead.

Torres completed his hat-trick on 71 minutes after assists from Jose Gaya and Fabian Ruiz, before substitute Mikel Oyarzabal completed the rout.

"This was one of those nights that happen very rarely, when everything goes exactly as planned," Enrique added.

"The players were all fired up and did everything right. This is what you get when you combine quality and attitude."

Midfielder Rodri added: "We walked all over them in every sense.