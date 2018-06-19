We defended like kids: Brandt

Mats Hummels (left) believes that his Germany teammates left him and fellow centre-back Jerome Boateng too exposed against Javier Hernandez's (right) Mexico.

Germany midfielder Julian Brandt slammed his team's defending after they suffered their first opening-day loss at a World Cup in 36 years on Sunday.

A lovely passing move that was finished off by Hirving Lozano saw the reigning champions succumb to a shock 1-0 loss to Mexico in their Group F opener at the Luzhniki Stadium.

Substitute Brandt tipped the Central American side to go on a run in Russia and reach the semi-finals but admitted that his team "defended like kids".

The Bayer Leverkusen told talkSPORT: "We made a lot of mistakes.

"We defended like kids and Mexico were the better team.

"Mexico are a good team.

"They defended well together and set up to counter us.

"If they get through the group stage, they could be a team that could possibly make it to the semi-finals."

After a 100 per cent record in qualifying, Die Mannschaft won only one match this year - a 2-1 triumph over minnows Saudi Arabia in their final World Cup warm-up two weeks ago.

While many have glossed over those results due to Germany's reputation as the consummate tournament team, defender Mats Hummels said the warning signs of the Mexico loss had been apparent before the World Cup.

He said: "Mexico deserved the win. Our cover was often not good and we were left many times with just Jerome (Boateng) and myself at the back...

"If seven or eight players are attacking, then it is clear that our attacking power is greater.

"But that is something that I have often talked about internally.

"It does not always bear fruit... We were warned days ago (in the warm-up games).

"We played exactly like we did against Saudi Arabia, only against a better opponent."

So used to hitting the ground running at tournaments, Toni Kroos and Thomas Mueller believe Germany are now under pressure to win their remaining group games against Sweden and South Korea.

Said Mueller: "We now have to win both games and are under extreme pressure. And if we want to do that positively then we need character."

Three of the last four World Cup holders have seen their title defences end in the group stage, but Germany coach Joachim Loew insists his team won't be adding to that list. Die Mannschaft last failed to make it past the group stage in 1938.

Said Loew: "I have no idea why that was the case with other countries.

"We will not suffer that fate.

"We will make it to the next round.

"We will certainly not change our game plan.

"If we are able to play out our ideas, then we have players who able to deliver.

"We will not just break apart now and become headless and do something completely different. There is no need to break out in panic just because we have lost a match."

Striker Timo Werner was even more bullish than his coach, insisting that Germany remain on course to retain the World Cup.

He said: "Of course we can still win the World Cup...

"It is better to lose the first game than the fourth or fifth.

"Spain lost their first match of the World Cup in South Africa and ended up being the champions. Now what we have to do is win the next match against Sweden."

Former Germany captain Philipp Lahm, who was part of the title-winning team four years ago, believes the "minor setback" of the Mexico defeat could bring the team closer .

He said: "This is an experienced team. The coaching staff is experienced.

"They know how to deal with this defeat. Everything is still possible.

"You could hear already yesterday that players were self-critical... A minor setback is not a bad thing to bring the team closer."

However, fellow former Germany captain Michael Ballack was less optimistic.

Before the World Cup, he said Loew had put himself under "massive pressure" by leaving out in-form winger Leroy Sane.

Yesterday he tweeted: "The balance in the team is not right!! No team spirit, hunger or enough desire!"