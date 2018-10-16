We felt like we could score at any moment: Verratti

Former England coach Fabio Capello praised the strength and balance that Marco Verratti (right) and his midfield teammates gave Italy against Poland.

Playmaker Marco Verratti said Italy believed they "could score at any moment" despite requiring an injury-time goal by Cristiano Biraghi to beat Poland 1-0 at the Silesian Stadium yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The away win was new Italy coach Roberto Mancini's first competitive triumph and kept the Azzurri's Nations League hopes alive in League A Group 3.

Defender Biraghi, 26, slid in the winner two minutes into injury time for his first goal for Italy in a game his team had dominated. The Azzurri earlier struck the frame of the goal twice.

European champions Portugal lead the three-team group with six points from two games, with Italy on four points after three games and Poland relegated to League B with one point.

Verratti told Italian broadcaster Rai Sport: "Certainly we've been lacking victories.

"When you don't get three points, you're not fully satisfied. We felt like we could score at any moment, so winning like this is even better...

"We were good at continuing to believe. This is a new cycle and we're trying to get even better."

Mancini agreed that a new era was dawning for the Azzurri but called for patience, claiming he was "no wizard".

The 53-year-old told Rai Sport: "We dominated. We should have scored earlier and it wouldn't have been fair if the match had finished 0-0.

"We know it'll take time, but this win is an excellent one. We can improve a lot, but we must have patience...

"A new era has already started, but there is no such thing as wizards."

Mancini might not have a magical touch but that didn't stop his players and a former England manager from praising his work.

Utility man Alessandro Florenzi credited his pre-match team talk, telling Rai Sport: "Before the game, Mancini told us to play to make Italians fall in love with us again and I think we did it."

It might be early to conclude that the Azzurri have made the nation fall in love with them again as the team rebuild from failing to qualify for June's World Cup for the first time since 1958, but Gianluigi Donnarumma believes Mancini has returned calmness to the four-time world champions.

The goalkeeper told Rai Sport: "The atmosphere is calm.

"We needed this victory, we deserved it and it gives us even more strength to move forward with calmness...

A GREAT GROUP

"We needed this win to convince ourselves that we're a great group...

"The coach makes us give our best in every training session. We have to listen to him and go on like this."

Former Real Madrid, AC Milan and England coach Fabio Capello, meanwhile, praised Mancini's midfield combination of Jorginho, Nicolo Barella and Verratti.

He told Italian broadcaster Radio Anch'io Sport: "Italy had a good game and I really liked what I saw.

"The Azzurri didn't feel under pressure and expressed themselves in the best possible way.

"The midfield gave strength and balance to the whole team.

"Maybe in the box we were just short, so we can look for more presence in there going forward.

"Mancini's choices have borne fruit."

While many were praising Mancini for the win, last-gasp match winner Biraghi dedicated his goal to a former teammate.

Fiorentina defender Biraghi made the sign "13" with his hands when he scored, as he dedicated his first goal to former Italy and Fiorentina defender Davide Astori, who died of a heart attack last March.

"I owe everything to him. I'm here thanks to Davide, who was a mentor for me," said Biraghi, who was called up to Italy for the first time last month at the age of 26.

Italy next host Portugal on Nov 17, with Poland playing in Portugal in the final Group 3 fixture three days later.