We had one decent half, that’s it: Inter coach Spalletti

Mauro Icardi scored in either half as Inter Milan beat Lazio 3-0 under the rain in Rome yesterday morning (Singapore time) to move ahead of Napoli and into second place behind Juventus in Serie A.

Inter skipper Icardi tapped in the opener after 28 minutes with Marcelo Brozovic adding a second before the break.

The Argentinian snatched the third after 70 minutes in the Stadio Olimpico, as Inter with 22 points from 10 games overtook Napoli on goal difference.

Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli were held 1-1 by Roma on Sunday.

Inter and Napoli are both six points behind Juventus, who beat Empoli 2-1 on Saturday thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo double.

"We're on the right track," said Icardi after his side's sixth straight league win.

It was also his sixth league goal this season.

"I'm going through a good period of form along with Inter. We're playing well, apart from the game with Barcelona (2-0 Champions League defeat), and want to do even better."

"We're not the anti-Juventus, as we're a few steps away to reach what they've done in recent years, but we are happy with what we are doing."

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti also addressed the idea of his team being the anti-Juventus, saying his side only played well in one half and shouldn't get carried away.

He told Sky Sport Italia: "The performance is the fundamental thing.

"We have the possibility to control games the way we did in the first half, whereas in the second we gave the ball away too much, allowed Lazio to cause us problems and in those situations I see a lot of what we shouldn't do.

"This is why I say we're not the anti-Juve, because if we wander into those errors, we are anti-nobody. We had one decent half, that's it. Let's not get ahead of ourselves."

His opposite number Simone Inzaghi, meanwhile, believes his team "lack conviction" against Serie A's big boys.

"I admit we deserved to lose this evening," said the Lazio coach.