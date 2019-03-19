We have to win and win: Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp calls his side's 2-1 win over Fulham "an average game but a sensational result". PHOTO: EPA

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has said his team may have to win all their seven remaining matches to lift the English Premier League title for the first time since 1990.

He made the remark after his side beat Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage on Sunday, in what he called an average game but a sensational result, as it sent his side back to the EPL summit.

Said Klopp: "It doesn't look like (Manchester) City will drop a lot of points, so we have to win and win.

"It's very important we won today. You could see our reaction after the game.

"Now it's important (the players) come back healthy (from the international break)."

The nervy victory enabled the Merseyside club to leap two points above City into pole position on the EPL table, although the champions have a game in hand.

It looked, however, like Liverpool would drop points before a stroke of luck allowed substitute James Milner to slot home an 81st-minute penalty, reported Reuters.

After taking a first-half lead through Sadio Mane's 11th goal in as many games in all competitions, Liverpool missed several chances and looked bereft of energy in the second half.

A howler by Virgin van Dijk, who had twice gone close to making it 2-0 with a pair of headers, gifted Fulham the equaliser.

Former Reds winger Ryan Babel capitalised on his compatriot's error, just days after claiming he knew van Dijk's one weakness, but refused to disclose what it was.

After the match, Dutchman Babel claimed that van Dijk's error was not down to the weakness he had alluded to.

When asked about Babel's pre-match comments, van Dijk told beIN Sports: "Yeah, Ryan was trying to be clever, I think, when he said that.

"I spoke to him as well before the game. I think he's a great player and he's important for our country. I'm obviously a bit gutted and angry that he scored.

"I'm going to tell him on the plane now on the way to Holland that I was a bit angry that we didn't keep a clean sheet."

Klopp acknowledged the result somewhat flattered Liverpool's performance, which was affected by the exertions of an impressive 3-1 Champions League win at Bayern Munich last Wednesday.

"It was an average game but a sensational result," Klopp said.

"For five to 10 minutes before the equaliser, we had so many little mistakes. We had controlled the game completely, then we gave Fulham the ball. We had a very intense week.

"I was sure we wouldn't panic and wouldn't show the nerves that you are all waiting for.

"We are long enough in this situation. It's difficult for other teams to beat us, so that means we have a chance to win (the title)."

Second-from-bottom Fulham, meanwhile, looked resigned to their fate.

Said midfielder Tom Cairney: "It's looking like we might not stay up, the points difference is massive and we are running out of games."