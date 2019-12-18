We know Messi, but we also have our weapons, says Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane has said he is not worried about tomorrow morning's (Singapore time) Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona being overshadowed by Catalan independence protests.

The fixture was originally scheduled for Oct 26, but had to be postponed. There are renewed fears of unrest at the Nou Camp, where Real and Barca will be playing for first place in La Liga.

"I am not worried about anything," said Zidane in a press conference yesterday.

"I am happy we are about to play a Clasico. It was the same when I was a player, these are the matches you live for, and you are focused only on what happens on the field."

Democratic Tsunami, the protest group in favour of Catalan independence, has called publicly for its supporters to gather at the stadium four hours before kick-off.

A large-scale safety operation will be deployed, involving 3,000 security personnel. Both teams have been instructed to travel to the stadium from the same hotel.

Barcelona and Real Madrid sit first and second in La Liga and level on points, with Barca ahead on goal difference.

Both teams have found form in recent weeks, in part due to the excellent form of their strikers.

Real's Karim Benzema has nine goals in his last eight games while Lionel Messi has scored 14 in 12.

"We know we are facing a very good team, we know the player they have in Messi, but we also have our weapons," Zidane said.

Eden Hazard, Marcelo, James Rodriguez, Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio will all miss the match through injury. Gareth Bale is fit again.

"Bale is with us, he is training well," Zidane said.