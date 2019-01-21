We need to improve defensive shape: Solskjaer

Manchester United might have won their seventh straight match under his stewardship, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes his side have to "improve on quite a few things".

The Red Devils appeared to be coasting to a win over Brighton & Hove Albion, thanks to first-half goals by Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford on Saturday.

But after Pascal Gross pulled one back for the visitors in the 72nd minute, a straightforward win looked anything but.

Said Solskjaer: "We need to improve on quite a few things.

"Defensively, we need to find our shape better. Towards the end - like today - we need to defend better with the ball.

"Okay, we're under the cosh, keep it away from them, let them run and try and get the ball...

"Today we were tested.

"I didn't think we played the game out as we should have.

"That's perhaps the next challenge for the boys. Sometimes you make it hard work...

"The last 20 minutes we were in trouble. You can't always play fantasy football."

United's interim boss, however, was more positive about Rashford, who marked his 150th appearance for United with a goal.

The 21-year-old has now scored in his last four English Premier League matches and has seven goals and five assists in his last 12 matches for the Red Devils.

Solskjaer suggested the England international has a claim to being the best striker currently playing in the EPL as his Three Lions compatriot Harry Kane recovers from injury.

"You can argue for many strikers but I'm glad he's in my team," said Solskjaer, himself a former United forward.

"Harry Kane's injured, so maybe that gives him (Rashford) a better chance to be the best at the moment.

"No one beats him on work-rate, no one beats him on attitude, and at the moment, he's very confident in front of goal...

"He finishes, he tries to shoot, he doesn't think twice about it.

"At the moment, I think he's playing the best football of his career."

United fullback Ashley Young, meanwhile, believes his teammate can "be one of the best in the world".

He told the BBC: "Marcus Rashford is an unbelievable talent.

"I have said it since he was in the youth team. He has the world ahead of him and can be one of the best in the world."

The praise for Rashford was not just coming from within Old Trafford.

Former Chelsea and Marseille striker Tony Cascarino said the youngster could be United's chief striker for the next decade.

He said on talkSPORT: "If he gets clinical, you've got one of the best strikers in the world. That's how highly I rate Rashford.

"He's 20, 21? You can improve your finishing. You work hard on it, you do training sessions, you're with a guy (Solskjaer) that was a finisher.

"If he wins anything and works with Marcus, Marcus becomes a better player then you've got a player worth a lot of money and he can easily be the No.1 striker at United for the next decade."

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy, meanwhile, said Rashford is going to be an "absolute superstar".

He told the BBC: "His talent is unquestionable. I think he is going to be an absolute superstar... The way he is playing, (Romelu) Lukaku is going to struggle to get back in the team."