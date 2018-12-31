We played with our hearts, not our heads: Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino said Tottenham Hotspur played with their hearts rather than their heads as they blew a chance to put pressure on English Premier League leaders Liverpool with a shock 3-1 home defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Spurs - who had scored 11 goals in their previous two festive fixtures - will be disappointed they did not make it six wins out of six EPL games after Harry Kane put them in front during a dominant first half.

The second half was a different story as Spurs became increasingly ragged and the visitors were rewarded for their never-say-die attitude with goals from Willy Boly, Raul Jimenez and substitute Helder Costa.

"I think the game was under control in the first half," said Pochettino. "Maybe it was easier than we expected in the first half to dominate the game...