We rode our luck: Barca coach Quique Setien

Barcelona's teenage forward Ansu Fati and all-time top scorer Lionel Messi were on target as they beat bottom club Leganes 2-0 at an empty Nou Camp yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The La Liga leaders could have gone behind on two occasions before Fati, 17, put them ahead in the 43rd minute, firing through the legs of a defender and into the bottom corner for his fifth league goal of the season.

Messi doubled their advantage from the penalty spot in the 69th minute, almost immediately after Antoine Griezmann had a goal ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

Barcelona coach Quique Setien admitted that they rode their luck in the beginning.