We should have scored more: Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin felt his side could have bagged more goals after a 1-0 upset win over Arsenal at Goodison Park yesterday.

Defender Phil Jagielka scored the only goal of the English Premier League match in the 10th minute but Everton were largely the better side.

Calvert-Lewin told Sky Sports: "We had a few good chances and perhaps if we were more clinical, it might have been a few more."

Goalscorer Jagielka agreed, adding: " We are trying to build a little bit of momentum.

"We could have had a few more."

The Gunners, who have lost seven of their last 11 away matches in all competitions, are one of just two teams in the top four tiers of English football yet to keep an away clean sheet in the league this season.

When asked what's behind Arsenal's away-day struggles, goalkeeper Bernd Leno told Sky Sports: "To be honest, I don't know.

"But we're still in a good position and in a good atmosphere.

"Losing one game is not a problem."