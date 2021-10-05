We showed we are a great team, says Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola remonstrating with the fourth official during Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola said Manchester City showed they are a "great team" after ending a gruelling three-match away run with a 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

The triple-header saw them end European champions Chelsea's unbeaten run with a 1-0 win on Sept 25, before losing 2-0 in a tight Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain last Tuesday.

They then bounced back by twice coming from behind against Liverpool.

Said Guardiola: "The way we played at Stamford Bridge, in Paris and today shows we are a great team...

"What a game! That is the reason the last years Man City and Liverpool were always there because we try to play in this way.

"That's why the Premier League is the best. It was really great. Unfortunately, we couldn't win, but we didn't lose."

The Spaniard was less effusive about the match officials as he was booked for furiously remonstrating when James Milner was not shown a second yellow.

Milner fouled Bernardo Silva for what looked a clear offence when the scores were tied at 1-1 in the second half.

Mohamed Salah made it 2-1 for the Reds moments later with a slaloming run and cool finish 14 minutes from time.

Said Guardiola: "It is a yellow card. It is clear. It is Anfield, it is Old Trafford.

"In this situation, if it is our player, it is a sending-off - 100 per cent. It is clear, a second yellow card."

City utterly dominated a goalless first half but the Reds were a different team after the interval.

Sadio Mane opened the scoring just before the hour mark, finishing in the far corner after Salah skipped past Joao Cancelo and played in the Senegalese.

Besides Salah, the game's other standout performer was City's Phil Foden, who equalised on 69 minutes by finishing superbly from a tight angle, after he was put through by Gabriel Jesus.

Five minutes after Salah's brilliant goal, Kevin de Bruyne levelled the score again after his shot deflected off Joel Matip and past Alisson.

The result sees Liverpool drop to second in the table on 15 points from seven games, one adrift of leaders Chelsea.

Third-placed City lead a pack of four teams on 14 points, the others being Manchester United, Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion.

On Salah's goal, Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp said: "Only the best players in the world score goals like this.

"Because this club never forgets anything, people will still talk about this goal in 50-60 years when they remember this game."

Ex-Reds defender Jamie Carragher said on Sky Sports: "I don't see anyone playing better in the world at this moment in time."