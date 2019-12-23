We want more titles: Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool are only the second English team to win the Club World Cup, after Manchester United in 2008.

History was made yesterday morning (Singapore time), when Liverpool clinched the Club World Cup for the first time by defeating Flamengo 1-0 in extra-time.

Their victory also made them the first English team to win the Champions League, Uefa Super Cup and Club World Cup in the same year, but the Reds' defensive rock Virgil van Dijk is hungry for more.

When The New Paper asked him if he thought the latest trophy triumph would further inspire the squad for the rest of the season, the Dutchman said: "We did what we came here for.

"But the dream is to win as much as possible and we will see what happens. 2019 has been very good for us with the trophies, but we got to keep it going.

"We shouldn't be satisfied with what we have and we got to strive for more.

"So, we'll see."

LOOK BACK

When the Reds look back on this season, Dec 22 could stand out for more than one reason.

Just 30 minutes before their victory in Qatar, Manchester City's 3-1 win over Leicester City back in England left Juergen Klopp's men 10 points clear in the English Premier League, with a game in hand over the second-placed Foxes.

With so much to take in, it was no wonder that Klopp seemed at a loss when asked if the Club World Cup would be the push the Reds needed to close out the rest of the season and win the English title for the first time in 30 years.

Said Klopp: "I have no idea.

"It is a wonderful night for us, for the club and everyone who supports us.

"It is a tough period for us, we play again in five days, but game after game, the players show the desire to win the next game and the next challenge.

"Where it will lead to, I don't know, but all we could do tonight was win the Club World Cup for the first time.

"I said before the game that I didn't know how it would feel, but now I can say it feels outstanding, sensational.

"I am so proud of the boys. I couldn't feel better."

Liverpool's victory did not come easy.

With at least 10,000 Flamengo supporters making the trip to the Khalifa International Stadium, the Brazilian fans were in full voice from the stands as they belted out one chant repeatedly.

They sang in Portuguese: "In December '81, we ran rings around the English. Three-nil against Liverpool. It went down in history."

The chant sought to reflect a moment in Flamengo's history when they defeated the Reds 3-0 in the old Intercontinental Cup in 1981.

But down on the pitch, there were no rings run this time.

TIGHT BATTLE

Instead, it was a tight battle with Liverpool and Flamengo not leaving a single blade of the pitch untouched.

For 90 minutes, while there was plenty of good football on display, there was just no separating the sides.

In the dying minutes of regulation time, there was one last piece of drama when Qatari referee, Abdulrahman Al-Jassim, awarded Liverpool a stoppage-time penalty for a foul by Rafinha on Sadio Mane, only to overturn that decision and award Flamengo a free-kick after a review using the pitch-side monitor.

Into extra-time the match went, and it was the hero in the semi-final win against Monterrey, Roberto Firmino, who delivered the blow to break his compatriots' hearts.

In the 99th minute, latching onto a superb ball from captain Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane laid the ball off for Firmino in the box.

The Brazilian then cut inside his marker before finishing and wheeling away in delight.

The only blip of the night was an injury to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain which led to the midfielder leaving the stadium on crutches.

Depending on the severity of his injury, the Englishman may have to sit out Liverpool's next few fixtures.

But the rest of Klopp's "mentality monsters" will march on.

They will hope to add to what has already been a delightful December with a win against Leicester City on Friday morning, which would consolidate the Reds' position at the EPL summit.