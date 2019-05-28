We wanted to show we still have it: Jaap Stam

David Beckham, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Andy Cole, Ronny Johnsen and Jaap Stam were reunited under the charge of Sir Alex Ferguson as Manchester United Legends beat their Bayern Munich counterparts 5-0.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tormented Bayern Munich once again as the Manchester United manager scored in his club's 1999 Treble winners' reunion on Sunday.

Twenty years after Solskjaer scored the last-gasp winner that helped Sir Alex Ferguson's side beat Bayern in the Champions League final, the current United boss joined his old teammates for a charity match against the German team at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer again started on the bench for United Legends, as he did in the Nou Camp final, but he wasted little time after coming on for Andy Cole, turning home the opener after Dwight Yorke was denied, reported AFP.

With Ferguson back in the dugout as manager for the day, there was a feel-good factor at Old Trafford for United's 5-0 win after a troubled season for the current generation.

Uncompromising defender Jaap Stam said he and his teammates wanted to show that they still have the talents that made them Old Trafford darlings.

He told United's website: "You can see not only with myself, but I think with everybody on the pitch, everybody in these games 20 years on, you still want to show yourself.

"You still want to play a nice game and you still want to win a game as well.

"That's what football is about, isn't it?

"When you go out there, you need to show yourself, you need to give everything and that was one of our biggest things as well back in the days when we played and won the Treble. Never give up and always go for it."

The fixture was the first time Ferguson, 77, had managed a United team since his retirement in 2013.

He sat with ex-England boss Steve McClaren, his assistant 20 years ago.

The reunion match, in aid of the Manchester United Foundation, was also the first time Ferguson had been on the pitch since undergoing major surgery after suffering a brain haemorrhage last May.

Rolling back the years, David Beckham was firing cross-field balls, Stam showed no mercy at the back and Paul Scholes bossed the midfield.

STAR-STUDDED BAYERN

They faced a star-studded Bayern squad that included Lothar Matthaeus, Stefan Effenberg, Sammy Kuffour and Carsten Jancker from the 1999 starting line-up, as well as former Manchester City defender Martin Demichelis.

Solskjaer went off midway through the first half and skipper Peter Schmeichel followed suit shortly, after Dwight Yorke scored a superb second for United Legends.

Like in the 2-1 win in Barcelona, there were late goals aplenty as Nicky Butt, Louis Saha and Beckham found the net in the last 11 minutes.

Thanks to two late goals against Bayern, United remain the only English club to win a Treble of the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

As the latest man charged with trying to engineer a return to those glory days he was such an integral part in, Solskjaer's efforts were greeted with enthusiasm by a crowd in excess of 60,000.

Popular as he is, the reception for Solskjaer was eclipsed by the one afforded to Beckham.

The former England skipper, 44, sold to Real Madrid in 2003 after a falling out with Ferguson, got a standing ovation every time he went to take a corner.

His crossing and dead-ball talents do not seem to have dimmed with age, leaving teammate Wes Brown to say: "You just have to look at Becks , he's just the same, isn't he?

"But that's why we were a fantastic team. The touches, the way we were spraying the ball about, we're probably not as fit, but that's the way it goes."

When asked who stood out for United Legends, Solskjaer joked that his current United side could do with a centre-back partnership like Stam and Ronny Johnsen.

He said: "Scholsey (stood out). Jaap and Ronny - we could do with them two at the back.

"They were fantastic the whole season, the '99 season, those two were unbelievable."

United let in 54 league goals last season, the most the club have conceded in the EPL era.