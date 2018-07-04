We were naive, says Japan captain Hasebe

Japan's Shinji Okazaki (right) consoles scorer Takashi Inui after the last-second loss to Belgium.

Belgium's last-gasp winner in their 3-2 World Cup last-16 win over Japan yesterday morning (Singapore time) has sparked debate over whether the Asian side were guilty of naivety.

Substitute Nacer Chadli slammed the ball into the net at the end of a 94th-minute counter-attack, the last move of the game in Rostov-on-Don, after Belgium won the ball from a Japan corner and launched into a swift counter-attack.

It sealed a comeback win for Belgium, after Genki Haraguchi and Takashi Inui's lovely finishes put Japan 2-0 up after 52 minutes.

Belgium fought back with headers from Jan Vertonghen and Marouane Fellaini in the space of five second-half minutes.

Japan coach Akira Nishino blamed his tactics for the defeat, saying: "We were 2-0 up and still the score was reversed.

"I don't think the players were to blame, I think it was me who might have lost control of the game.

"When the goal was conceded, I blamed myself, and I question my tactics... I am devastated.

"When we were 2-0 up, I didn't change my players.

"I really wanted to score another goal and we did have opportunities."

Japan's 34-year-old captain Makoto Hasebe, who retired from international duty after the game, however, admitted that his team were "naive" to throw too many men forward for the corner, leaving them exposed to the counter.

Keisuke Honda, whose poor corner sparked Belgium's game-winning break, however, insisted: "I don't think we can defend against Belgium. Our strength is to keep the ball.

"If we didn't try to do that and play aggressively, I don't think we would have scored and they could have scored four or five," said the 32-year-old, who has also retired from international duty.

However, former England boss Fabio Capello pointed the finger of blame squarely at Honda, calling him "irresponsible".

He told Italian broadcaster Mediaset: "Honda should have kept the ball until the final whistle.

IRRESPONSIBLE

"That was irresponsible.

"If I were his manager, I would have grabbed him by the scruff of his neck."

It was a sentiment shared by former Germany international Dietmar Hamann, who said on Irish broadcaster RTE: "Take a short corner and if you want to kick it out for a throw-in, you go back and play extra-time.

"To have a situation where you take a corner with four or five players in the box and you get counter-attacked five v two or five v three is unacceptable."

However, Alan Shearer, disagreed, saying on the BBC: "It summed the game up didn't it, Japan still trying to win the game! Still trying to attack and commit forward.

"But how quick were Belgium on the attack there?"

It was a far cry from the vitriol directed at Japan after their last game against Poland.

The Samurai Blue were roundly criticised for sitting back despite being a goal down, and leaving their fate to events transpiring in Group H's corresponding fixture between Senegal and Colombia.

Japan eventually became the first team to book their place in the knockout stage as a result of Fifa's new fair-play ruling.

Yesterday, they won back goodwill both on and off the pitch, with Japanese fans clearing up their section of the Rostov Arena and Samurai Blue players doing the same in the dressing room.