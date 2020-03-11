We will dominate, but we need to create more: Reds' Andy Robertson

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson is confident that his side will dominate possession against Spanish club Atletico Madrid, but insists they must be more incisive up front and tighter at the back than they were in the reverse fixture.

In the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash at the Wanda Metropolitano last month, Liverpool had 73 per cent of possession but failed to muster a single shot on target for only the second time since Juergen Klopp took over in 2015.

The Reds have a chance to make amends at Anfield tomorrow morning (Singapore time), but go into the second leg a goal down thanks to Saul Niguez's fourth-minute strike in Madrid.

Said Robertson: "We know we didn't have a shot on target (in Madrid), so if we do that again, we won't go through.

"We will dominate possession again but it's what we do with it that counts. We need to create more chances.

"But we need a clean sheet to give us the best possible chance.

"When we get chances, we need to take them because we are 1-0 down. We need a complete Liverpool performance."

The Reds' back-up goalkeeper Adrian, who will start due to Alisson's hip injury, is confident the home side will create chances.

He told Spanish daily AS: "It's going to be very difficult for them to defend again for 95 minutes, because at Anfield it is a different story.

"Madrid was Madrid, but now we have the return leg here, so we wait and we focus on winning a controlled game."

Adrian's Spanish compatriot Luis Garcia, meanwhile, believes the first 20 minutes of the contest could prove crucial.

"The first 20 minutes will be very important after what happened at the Metropolitano, when Liverpool started the game well, controlling the game, and because of rebounds they concede a goal," said the 41-year-old, who won the Champions League with Liverpool and had two spells with Atletico.

The Reds were handed a boost yesterday, with Klopp saying captain Jordan Henderson is "ready". Liverpool have lost two of their last four matches in his absence.

Said Klopp: "Hendo is ready but what we do with that, I don't know… or maybe I know and I don't say!"