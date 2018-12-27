Weah to leave PSG on loan in January
Timothy Weah will leave French champions Paris Saint-Germain on loan for six months next month, the United States attacker said yesterday.
British media reported the 18-year-old was set to join Scottish champions Celtic.
Weah has played only three times for PSG this season, as bigger names such as Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have limited his chances.
In a message posted on Instagram, Weah said: "I hope after these six months, I will be ready to return to the Parc des Princes and give everything for you." - REUTERS
