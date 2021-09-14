We’ll manage Ronaldo’s minutes: Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he will carefully manage Cristiano Ronaldo's playing time but has to balance that with getting the Portugal forward settled into the side.

Ronaldo, who has rejoined United after 12 years away, marked his comeback at Old Trafford with two goals in last Saturday's 4-1 English Premier League win over Newcastle United.

United open their Champions League group-stage campaign against Swiss club Young Boys tomorrow morning (Singapore time) and Solskjaer said he would not rule out resting Ronaldo.

"It's not impossible to leave him out," Solskjaer said.

"He is 36. Mason (Greenwood) is 19, so it's the same, I have to manage his minutes and I have to manage a 36-year-old's minutes as well.

"The other thing with Cristiano is that he looks after himself so much, so I know he will recover quickly and he has had a pre-season.

"Of course, it's important that we get everyone up and running and to get him up and running and to give him 90 minutes."