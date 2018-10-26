Wembley on de Bruyne's mind

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is worried about the state of the Wembley pitch for the English Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday morning (Singapore time) as the venue will host an NFL game the previous day.

The Philadelphia Eagles play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday and de Bruyne said he had played on a pitch that had earlier hosted an NFL game in pre-season.

"It's going to be difficult. I'm not sure how it's going to be. We hope it will be OK and that we can play like we normally do," he told British media.

De Bruyne, returning from a knee injury, started in City's 3-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, City striker Gabriel Jesus, who has netted only twice in 12 matches for the club this term, will be hoping to end a goal drought that has stretched for a month.