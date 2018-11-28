Wembley is a potato field: Cudicini

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Carlo Cudicini called Wembley's pitch "a potato field" ahead of the visit of Inter Milan in a crunch Champions League Group B clash tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

He told Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport: "The Nerazzurri must fear the initial aggressiveness and the quick counter-attacks.

"On Saturday, (when Spurs beat Chelsea 3-1) the acceleration of Tottenham was incredible. The phase of winning back the ball was also impressive, with very quick counter-attacks to add to this.

"Advice for Inter? Enter the field with the engine already hot. They must be ready for Tottenham's quick start...

"The Wembley pitch? The situation has improved slightly, but it remains a potato field. Playing on it is not easy."

Uefa has maintained that the Wembley Stadium pitch is fit for purpose, although sources say it is disappointed with the appearance of the worn-out turf.

Tomorrow's game will be the seventh event on the pitch in around four weeks, with an NFL match and two England games being played in the venue, alongside Spurs' matches.