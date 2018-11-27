Wenger looms as Kovac faces impending doom

The clock is ticking for Bayern Munich's under-fire coach Niko Kovac.

The German press reported that the Croat, who joined from Eintracht Frankfurt this season, is on the brink of being sacked.

German daily The Bild reported yesterday that Arsene Wenger's name has been bandied about among the Bayern Munich top brass, as they explore their options following the Bavarian giants' lacklustre start to the season.

Kovac succeeded the retired Jupp Heynckes, but has struggled to carry on from where they left off. The defending Bundesliga champions are fifth in the standings, nine points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern need just a draw against Benfica tomorrow morning (Singapore time) to book their place in the knockout stage of the Champions League.

However, they are coming into this match in poor form.

Last Saturday, they threw away a 2-0 lead to draw 3-3 at home with lowly Fortuna Duesseldorf.

Just before the international break, they lost 3-2 to Dortmund.

Not surprisingly, the German press has linked the highly experienced Wenger to the job.

The 69-year-old Frenchman, who left Arsenal in May following a 22-year stint with the Gunners, had said he will never manage another club in the English Premier League.

Recently, he rejected the Fulham job, which went to Claudio Ranieri.

Wenger is said to be on Bayern's shortlist, not only because of his experience, but also his ability to handle stars such as Dennis Bergkamp and Thierry Henry.

The Bild reported: "The Bavarians know that Wenger is now an option for every troubled top club in Europe. So you have to be fast. That's why it could be over for Kovac very quickly."