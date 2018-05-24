Wenger: Nothing was good enough anymore

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes an air of impatience at the club cost him his job at the north London club.

The 68-year-old Frenchman spent 22 years in charge at Arsenal before stepping down at the end of the season.

He won three English Premier League titles and seven FA Cups and lost in the final of both the Champions League and Uefa Cup during his tenure.

However, his latter years never matched the early success he brought to Arsenal.

Wenger told beIN SPORTS: "We sat together and thought that would be better to have somebody that comes in that has credit and patience.

"There's a great spirit in the team, it was a pleasure to work with them, there's great potential in the team.

"Somebody coming in and having time will fight for the championship.

"You felt always there was an impatience there, no forgiveness anymore.

"When you're such a long time there, there's impatience.

"We were used to always huge success but nothing was good enough any more.

"Even this season we played in the League Cup final, the semi-final of the Europa League and didn't deserve to go out.

"Even if we had won the Europa League, I could feel there was an impatience that was definite."

Arsenal finished Wenger's final campaign outside the Champions League places in sixth, a whopping 37 points behind EPL champions Manchester City.

The FA Cup's most successful club were dumped out of the competition in just the third round by second-tier Nottingham Forest.

The Gunners did reach the League Cup final but were comfortably beaten 3-0 by City and lost in the Europa League semi-finals to eventual winners Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal announced yesterday that former Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery will replace Wenger in the Emirates Stadium hot seat.