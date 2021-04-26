Werner must seize the moment after scoring: Tuchel

Timo Werner must seize the moment and start scoring regularly, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said after the player ended his goal drought to earn his side a 1-0 win at West Ham United in the English Premier League yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The former RB Leipzig striker has struggled in his first season at Stamford Bridge and had managed only two goals in 2021 in all competitions for club and country.

But the Germany international slotted home in the 43rd minute at the London Stadium for his sixth league goal since arriving in west London - lifting fourth-placed Chelsea three points clear of West Ham in the battle for a top-four spot.

"He needs to keep on scoring and catch the moment," Tuchel told reporters.

"He is quite often involved in our goals, even in the last weeks with fouls in the penalty area, or assists like against Man City.

"But nothing helps more than scoring goals."

Werner wasted a glorious chance to double Chelsea's lead, leaving Tuchel in a state of shock on the touchline.

Said Tuchel: "It was very nice he could score. He could have had a second one for sure and after that, he lost his confidence a bit and was a bit tired, but it was a good performance from him. I felt him very strong today from the start."

While Werner's goal tally (11) is mediocre this season, he has racked up 12 assists for Chelsea.

"This season, it's not only the confidence, maybe it's also luck," Werner said.

"Last year, the ball always went in, this year it's different. I'm confident that the chances like my second one will also go in in the next weeks and months.