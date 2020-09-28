West Brom draw a big lesson for Chelsea: Frank Lampard

Chelsea gave themselves a mountain to climb after a series of sloppy defensive errors at West Bromwich Albion. Although they bounced back to grab a 3-3 draw, their frustrated manager Frank Lampard said they have a lot of work to do.

Despite concentrating on tightening up the defence in recent weeks, defender Marcos Alonso made two mistakes that led to goals, while Thiago Silva marked his English Premier League debut with an error that led to West Brom's second goal.

"You can do as many meetings as you want - if you're going to make those mistakes, you're going to give yourself a mountain to climb," said Lampard, whose side scored second-half goals via Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham.