West Brom sack Slaven Bilic, appoint Sam Allardyce as manager

West Bromwich Albion sacked manager Slaven Bilic and replaced him with former Everton and Newcastle United boss Sam Allardyce yesterday.

Despite leading the Baggies to a 1-1 draw with Manchester City yesterday morning (Singapore time), Bilic became the first top-flight manager in England to lose his job this season.

West Brom, who are second from bottom of the table, have picked up only seven points, with their sole victory coming against bottom side Sheffield United last month.

Bilic, 52, took over the reins last year and had met the club's objective of gaining promotion from the Championship.

The Baggies' next game is the West Midlands Derby against Aston Villa on Monday morning.