West Ham sign French striker Sebastien Haller for club-record fee
West Ham United have signed French striker Sebastien Haller from Bundesliga team Eintracht Frankfurt for an undisclosed club-record fee, the EPL club said yesterday.
The 25-year-old joins on a five-year deal with an option of a further year, becoming the Londoners' fourth signing of the summer. British media reports put the figure at £45 million (S$76.1m).
West Ham's previous record signing was attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson from Lazio last July for a reported initial £35m, rising to a potential £42m. - REUTERS
Bjorn Engels is Aston Villa’s eighth close-season signing
Newly promoted Aston Villa continued their close-season spending spree by signing defender Bjorn Engels from French side Stade Reims for an undisclosed fee, the English Premier League club said.
British media said Villa had paid Reims £7 million (S$11.8m) for the 24-year-old, taking their spending to nearly £100m following their promotion from the Championship after beating Derby County in the play-off final.
Engels follows fellow centre backs Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings and Kortney Hause into the club, with Villa also signing winger Anwar El Ghazi, left-back Matt Targett, midfielder Jota and striker Wesley to boost their squad. - REUTERS
Cameroon sack head coach Clarence Seedorf
Cameroon have sacked Dutch coach Clarence Seedorf yesterday after their disappointing performance at the African Nations Cup, with his departure coming after the country's sports minister had demanded his exit.
Seedorf's assistant, former Holland striker Patrick Kluivert, has also been axed after the defending champions were dumped out in the last 16, following their 3-2 loss to Nigeria earlier this month.
The Indomitable Lions won just one of their four matches at the tournament in Egypt, which led to calls from sports minister, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, for the pair to be released from their contracts. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now