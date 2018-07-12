West Ham sign Yarmolenko

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini has continued his overhaul of the squad by signing Ukraine forward Andriy Yarmolenko on a four-year contract from German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, the English Premier League club announced on yesterday.

Yarmolenko's arrival follows that of midfielder Jack Wilshere, goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, and defenders Issa Diop and Ryan Fredericks as new coach Pellegrini looks to improve on a disappointing 13th-placed finish last season.

"We are very happy to welcome Andriy," West Ham director of football Mario Husillos said on the club's website. "When we had the opportunity to sign him, we did not hesitate, because he really is the kind of player who we were looking for."

West Ham did not disclose the fee for the 28-year-old, who is the second highest goalscorer for Ukraine after retired great Andriy Shevchenko, although media reports said it was around £17.5 million (S$27.9m).

